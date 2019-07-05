Comparison of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) and Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

We will be contrasting the differences between Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) and Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Hospitals industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Healthcare Corporation 23 0.11 N/A -0.17 0.00 Surgery Partners Inc. 11 0.23 N/A -4.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tenet Healthcare Corporation and Surgery Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Healthcare Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 0% Surgery Partners Inc. 0.00% -25.4% -3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.67 shows that Tenet Healthcare Corporation is 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Surgery Partners Inc.’s 146.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.46 beta.

Liquidity

Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Surgery Partners Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Surgery Partners Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tenet Healthcare Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Tenet Healthcare Corporation and Surgery Partners Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Healthcare Corporation 0 6 1 2.14 Surgery Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 55.44% for Tenet Healthcare Corporation with average price target of $30.14.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tenet Healthcare Corporation and Surgery Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 98.4% respectively. Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Surgery Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenet Healthcare Corporation -1% -27.57% -11.33% -20.54% -36.6% 21.88% Surgery Partners Inc. -2.25% -7.29% -20.5% -26.76% -47.32% 6.54%

For the past year Tenet Healthcare Corporation has stronger performance than Surgery Partners Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Tenet Healthcare Corporation beats Surgery Partners Inc.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The companyÂ’s general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies. It also provides intensive and critical care, and coronary care units; physical therapy, orthopedic, oncology, and outpatient services; tertiary care services, including open-heart surgery, neonatal intensive care, and neurosciences; quaternary care in heart, liver, kidney, and bone marrow transplants areas; tertiary and quaternary pediatric, and burn services; and limb-salvaging vascular procedures, acute level 1 trauma services, intravascular stroke care, minimally invasive cardiac valve replacement, imaging technology, and telemedicine access for various medical specialties. In addition, the company offers ambulatory surgery and urgent care centers, imaging centers, and short-stay surgical hospitals, as well as AspenÂ’s hospitals and clinics; healthcare business process services in the areas of hospital and physician revenue cycle management and value-based care solutions; and microhospitals, physician practices, and health plans. Further, it provides accounts receivable and health information management, and revenue integrity and patient financial services; patient communications and engagement services; and clinical integration, financial risk management, and population health management services. As of February 27, 2017, the company operated 80 general acute care hospitals, 20 short-stay surgical hospitals, and approximately 470 outpatient centers, as well as 239 ambulatory surgery, 34 urgent care, and 21 imaging centers in the United States; and 9 private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. Tenet Healthcare Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Surgery Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastrointestinal, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management. The companyÂ’s surgical hospitals also provide acute care services, such as diagnostic imaging, pharmacy, laboratory, obstetrics, oncology, physical therapy, and wound care; and a suite of ancillary services, which consist of a diagnostic laboratory, multi-specialty physician practices, urgent care facilities, anesthesia services, optical services, and specialty pharmacy services. It also operates optical laboratory that manufactures eyewear. As of March 9, 2017, it operated approximately 150 locations in 29 states, including surgical facilities, physician practices, and urgent care facilities. Surgery Partners, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.