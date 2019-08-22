Comparison of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) and The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET)

We will be comparing the differences between Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) and The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Internet Information Providers industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent Music Entertainment Group 16 0.00 N/A 0.17 82.01 The Meet Group Inc. 5 1.39 N/A 0.09 39.54

In table 1 we can see Tencent Music Entertainment Group and The Meet Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Meet Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Tencent Music Entertainment Group. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of The Meet Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0.00% 5.6% 4.7% The Meet Group Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.5%

Liquidity

Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, The Meet Group Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The Meet Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and The Meet Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 0 3 3.00 The Meet Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$17.63 is Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s average price target while its potential upside is 29.06%. The Meet Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.67 average price target and a 111.29% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, The Meet Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.5% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares and 69.8% of The Meet Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.6% are The Meet Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tencent Music Entertainment Group -2.06% -7.94% -17.51% -5.06% 0% 7.94% The Meet Group Inc. -4.18% 0.58% -38.24% -38.79% -15.27% -25.7%

For the past year Tencent Music Entertainment Group has 7.94% stronger performance while The Meet Group Inc. has -25.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats on 10 of the 11 factors The Meet Group Inc.