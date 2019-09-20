Comparison of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 41 8.23 N/A -3.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Volatility and Risk

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.4 and its 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500. PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.74 beta and it is 74.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

11 and 11 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. Its rival PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 consensus price target and a 16.76% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.2% and 85.61% respectively. Insiders owned 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.