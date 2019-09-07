Comparison of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Both Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Athenex Inc. 15 12.48 N/A -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 11 while its Current Ratio is 11. Meanwhile, Athenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Athenex Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 42.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.2% and 33.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.6% of Athenex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Athenex Inc.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.