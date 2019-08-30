Comparison of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.4 beta indicates that Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s 50.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 while its Quick Ratio is 11. On the competitive side is, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. which has a 9.2 Current Ratio and a 9.2 Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 consensus target price and a 676.05% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.2% and 69.9%. 4.73% are Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 8.26% stronger performance while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -33.98% weaker performance.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.