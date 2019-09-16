Comparison of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

We will be comparing the differences between Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 51 21.81 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Volatility & Risk

Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.4 and it happens to be 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.17 beta is the reason why it is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11 and 11 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, which is potential 19.24% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.2% and 0%. Insiders owned 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.