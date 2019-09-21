Comparison of Teligent Inc. (TLGT) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Both Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.78 N/A -0.75 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.61 shows that Teligent Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Oragenics Inc. has beta of 1.52 which is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Teligent Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Oragenics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. Oragenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Teligent Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Teligent Inc. and Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 23.9% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of Teligent Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. has weaker performance than Teligent Inc.

Summary

Teligent Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Oragenics Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.