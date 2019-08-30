Comparison of Teligent Inc. (TLGT) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.64 N/A -0.75 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.77 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Teligent Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Teligent Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Volatility & Risk

Teligent Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.61 beta. From a competition point of view, MacroGenics Inc. has a 2.3 beta which is 130.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Teligent Inc. are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor MacroGenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.5. MacroGenics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Teligent Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of MacroGenics Inc. is $25.67, which is potential 77.40% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.2% of Teligent Inc. shares and 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares. About 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are MacroGenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Teligent Inc. had bearish trend while MacroGenics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MacroGenics Inc. beats Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.