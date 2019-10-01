Comparison of Teligent Inc. (TLGT) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 -0.43 32.42M -0.75 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 5 0.00 1.55M -1.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Teligent Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Teligent Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 3,697,114,836.36% -156% -21.1% Edesa Biotech Inc. 31,124,497.99% -51.1% -48.4%

Risk & Volatility

Teligent Inc. has a beta of 1.61 and its 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s 2.27 beta is the reason why it is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Edesa Biotech Inc. are 9.2 and 9 respectively. Edesa Biotech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Teligent Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 25.9%. 1.1% are Teligent Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.