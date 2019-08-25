Comparison of Teligent Inc. (TLGT) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

This is a contrast between Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.56 N/A -0.75 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.52 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Teligent Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Risk & Volatility

Teligent Inc.’s current beta is 1.61 and it happens to be 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Dermira Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Teligent Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Dermira Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Dermira Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Teligent Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Meanwhile, Dermira Inc.’s average price target is $18.71, while its potential upside is 116.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.2% of Teligent Inc. shares and 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares. 1.1% are Teligent Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Teligent Inc. has -52.55% weaker performance while Dermira Inc. has 22.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Dermira Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.