Comparison of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) and Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

As Wireless Communications businesses, Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) and Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonica Brasil S.A. 13 0.00 N/A 1.16 11.72 Telephone and Data Systems Inc. 31 0.55 N/A 1.20 26.86

In table 1 we can see Telefonica Brasil S.A. and Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Telefonica Brasil S.A. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Telefonica Brasil S.A. and Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonica Brasil S.A. 0.00% 10.4% 6.9% Telephone and Data Systems Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s 0.76 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Telefonica Brasil S.A. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Telefonica Brasil S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Telefonica Brasil S.A. and Telephone and Data Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonica Brasil S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Telephone and Data Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Telefonica Brasil S.A. is $13.75, with potential upside of 4.56%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Telefonica Brasil S.A. and Telephone and Data Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16% and 89.2% respectively. About 88% of Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telefonica Brasil S.A. -4.28% 7.57% 18.86% 7.4% 34.58% 17.66% Telephone and Data Systems Inc. -0.61% 6.77% 0.25% -9% 28.49% -0.61%

For the past year Telefonica Brasil S.A. had bullish trend while Telephone and Data Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Telephone and Data Systems Inc. beats Telefonica Brasil S.A.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising Internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, detects, voice mail and cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services in the field of financial services, machine-to-machine operations, e-health solutions, security, education, insurance, entertainment, and mobile advertising. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as handsets, smartphones, broadband USB modems, and devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. offers its solutions through its stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, and door-to-door sales. The company was formerly known as TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes de SÃ£o Paulo S.A. ? TELESP and changed its name to TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. is a subsidiary of SP TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes ParticipaÃ§Ãµes Ltda.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; shared data plans that include unlimited voice and unlimited messaging; and business rate plans. It also offers wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and including accessories, including wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as an assortment of consumer electronics comprising headphones, speakers, and hands-free devices. In addition, the company provides wireline and cable broadband services; digital television (TV) and digital satellite TV video services; voice services comprising local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol, find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; and network access services. Further, it offers information technology (IT) services, including colocation, cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, application management services; sells IT hardware, as well as provides related maintenance and professional services; and engages in planning, engineering, procurement, sale, installation, and management of IT-infrastructure solutions. Additionally, the company operates retail stores and kiosks. The company serves approximately 5.0 million wireless customers and 1.2 million wireline and cable connections. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through Website and telesales. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.