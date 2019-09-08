Comparison of Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) and Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) and Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex Incorporated 317 6.54 N/A 3.91 86.82 Lakeland Industries Inc. 11 0.85 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Teleflex Incorporated and Lakeland Industries Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex Incorporated 0.00% 7.4% 3% Lakeland Industries Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.01 beta indicates that Teleflex Incorporated is 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Lakeland Industries Inc.’s 0.57 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teleflex Incorporated are 2.3 and 1.4. Competitively, Lakeland Industries Inc. has 5 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lakeland Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teleflex Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Teleflex Incorporated and Lakeland Industries Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex Incorporated 0 1 7 2.88 Lakeland Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Teleflex Incorporated’s upside potential is 4.87% at a $373.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Teleflex Incorporated and Lakeland Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 63%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Teleflex Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Lakeland Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teleflex Incorporated -1.83% 1.15% 21.07% 24.61% 25.47% 31.44% Lakeland Industries Inc. 6.77% -3.16% -13.19% -5.88% -20.52% 2.78%

For the past year Teleflex Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Lakeland Industries Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Teleflex Incorporated beats Lakeland Industries Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products consisting of Arrow branded catheters and related devices for critical care therapies, including the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and withdrawal of blood samples; interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and anesthesia products, such as airway management products under the LMA and Rusch brands, and pain management products under the Arrow brand. The company also provides surgical products, such as ligating clips and fascial closure systems; bladeless access ports, sutures, and other surgical instruments; and single-use and reusable products for surgical procedures under the Deknatel, Pilling, Kmedic, Hem-o-lok, and Weck brands. In addition, it offers medical devices for use in critical care, surgical, and cardiac care applications; and respiratory care products, such as oxygen therapy, aerosol therapy, spirometry, and ventilation management products under the Hudson RCI brand. Further, the company provides cardiac care products comprising diagnostic catheters; specialized catheters; therapeutic delivery catheters; sheaths for femoral and trans-radial aortic access, and intra-aortic balloons; and capital equipment, such as intra-aortic balloon pumps under the Arrow brand. Additionally, it provides catheters, urine collectors, catheterization accessories, and products for operative endourology under the Rusch brand name; micro-laparoscopic instrumentation products; and original equipment manufacturing services. The company offers its products to hospitals and healthcare providers through its direct sales force and distributors. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.