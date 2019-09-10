Comparison of Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) and AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

We are contrasting Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) and AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex Incorporated 318 6.27 N/A 3.91 86.82 AngioDynamics Inc. 21 2.55 N/A 1.60 12.72

Demonstrates Teleflex Incorporated and AngioDynamics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. AngioDynamics Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Teleflex Incorporated. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Teleflex Incorporated has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than AngioDynamics Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex Incorporated 0.00% 7.4% 3% AngioDynamics Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 2.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.01 beta indicates that Teleflex Incorporated is 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. AngioDynamics Inc.’s 0.67 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Teleflex Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, AngioDynamics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. AngioDynamics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teleflex Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Teleflex Incorporated and AngioDynamics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex Incorporated 0 1 7 2.88 AngioDynamics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Teleflex Incorporated is $373.5, with potential upside of 9.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.4% of Teleflex Incorporated shares and 0% of AngioDynamics Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Teleflex Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of AngioDynamics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teleflex Incorporated -1.83% 1.15% 21.07% 24.61% 25.47% 31.44% AngioDynamics Inc. -5.56% 2.62% 0.39% -2.07% -3.37% 1.24%

For the past year Teleflex Incorporated has stronger performance than AngioDynamics Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Teleflex Incorporated beats AngioDynamics Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products consisting of Arrow branded catheters and related devices for critical care therapies, including the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and withdrawal of blood samples; interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and anesthesia products, such as airway management products under the LMA and Rusch brands, and pain management products under the Arrow brand. The company also provides surgical products, such as ligating clips and fascial closure systems; bladeless access ports, sutures, and other surgical instruments; and single-use and reusable products for surgical procedures under the Deknatel, Pilling, Kmedic, Hem-o-lok, and Weck brands. In addition, it offers medical devices for use in critical care, surgical, and cardiac care applications; and respiratory care products, such as oxygen therapy, aerosol therapy, spirometry, and ventilation management products under the Hudson RCI brand. Further, the company provides cardiac care products comprising diagnostic catheters; specialized catheters; therapeutic delivery catheters; sheaths for femoral and trans-radial aortic access, and intra-aortic balloons; and capital equipment, such as intra-aortic balloon pumps under the Arrow brand. Additionally, it provides catheters, urine collectors, catheterization accessories, and products for operative endourology under the Rusch brand name; micro-laparoscopic instrumentation products; and original equipment manufacturing services. The company offers its products to hospitals and healthcare providers through its direct sales force and distributors. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. In addition, the company provides thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. Further, it offers peripherally inserted central catheters; ports that are implantable devices for the central venous administration; and dialysis products. Additionally, the company provides microwave ablation products; radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors; and NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, and interventional and surgical oncologists directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.