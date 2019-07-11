Comparison of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) and II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

We will be comparing the differences between Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) and II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 238 3.42 N/A 9.20 25.98 II-VI Incorporated 37 1.75 N/A 1.63 22.30

Demonstrates Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and II-VI Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. II-VI Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and II-VI Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 15.4% 8.7% II-VI Incorporated 0.00% 10% 5.7%

Volatility and Risk

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s 1.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 9.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. II-VI Incorporated’s 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, II-VI Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. II-VI Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and II-VI Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 II-VI Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

The downside potential is -5.65% for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated with consensus target price of $256.5. Competitively the consensus target price of II-VI Incorporated is $37.5, which is potential 2.94% upside. The data provided earlier shows that II-VI Incorporated appears more favorable than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and II-VI Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 85.8% and 93.1% respectively. 1.3% are Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of II-VI Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teledyne Technologies Incorporated -4.35% -5.43% 3.31% 5.79% 21.49% 15.42% II-VI Incorporated -3.51% -11.11% -3.84% -4.42% -19.09% 11.92%

For the past year Teledyne Technologies Incorporated was more bullish than II-VI Incorporated.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Teledyne Technologies Incorporated beats II-VI Incorporated.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. Its Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, medical, and photogrammetry applications; and hardware and software for image processing in industrial and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems. This segment also offers light detection and ranging systems; focal plane arrays, sensors, and subsystems; and image processing algorithms and infrared camera systems. The companyÂ’s Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, and communications products, including defense electronics; harsh environment interconnects; data acquisition and communications equipment for aircraft; components and subsystems for wireless and satellite communications; and general aviation batteries. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, advanced technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures hydrogen/oxygen gas generators, electrochemical and thermoelectric energy systems, and small turbine engines. The company markets and sells its products and services through sales forces, third-party distributors, and commissioned sales representatives. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s II-VI Laser Solutions segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials for use in high-power CO2 lasers, and fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools, as well as offers direct diode lasers for industrial lasers under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brands; compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for optical components, wireless devices, and high-speed communication systems applications; and 6-inch gallium arsenide wafers for use in production of high performance lasers and integrated circuits under the II-VI EpiWorks and II-VI OptoElectronic Devices Division brands. Its II-VI Photonics segment provides crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communication networks, and other various consumer and commercial applications. This segment also offers pump lasers, optical isolators, and optical amplifiers and micro-optics for optical amplifiers for terrestrial and submarine applications. The companyÂ’s II-VI Performance Products segment provides infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for military, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; and engineered materials for thermoelectric and silicon carbide applications. It serves OEMs, laser end-users, system integrators of high-power lasers, manufacturers of equipment and devices for the industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor, medical and life science markets, consumers, U.S. government prime contractors, various U.S. Government agencies, and thermoelectric integrators. The company markets its products through a direct sales force, representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania.