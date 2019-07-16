Comparison of Telaria Inc. (TLRA) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telaria Inc. 6 6.10 N/A -0.18 0.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 4 0.47 N/A 0.03 116.71

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Telaria Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Telaria Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telaria Inc. 0.00% -16.5% -7.6% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Telaria Inc. has a beta of 1.97 and its 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s beta is 1.71 which is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Telaria Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Borqs Technologies Inc. are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Telaria Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$9 is Telaria Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 13.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Telaria Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.2% and 34.7%. Telaria Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telaria Inc. 8.19% 18.53% 151.88% 144.98% 93.29% 195.24% Borqs Technologies Inc. -0.06% -24.19% -22.19% -19.6% -59.35% 13.06%

For the past year Telaria Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.