Comparison of TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) and Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) and Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Broadcasting – TV. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TEGNA Inc. 14 1.46 N/A 1.85 8.57 Formula One Group 35 4.54 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights TEGNA Inc. and Formula One Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TEGNA Inc. 0.00% 33.5% 8.1% Formula One Group 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for TEGNA Inc. and Formula One Group.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TEGNA Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Formula One Group 0 0 1 3.00

TEGNA Inc.’s average target price is $17.5, while its potential upside is 16.36%. Competitively the average target price of Formula One Group is $46, which is potential 18.86% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Formula One Group appears more favorable than TEGNA Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.7% of TEGNA Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Formula One Group are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are TEGNA Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of Formula One Group’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TEGNA Inc. 2.33% -2.46% 30.93% 27.25% 48.64% 45.63% Formula One Group -0.32% -0.79% 21.47% 15% 24% 22.35%

For the past year TEGNA Inc. was more bullish than Formula One Group.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors TEGNA Inc. beats Formula One Group.

TEGNA Inc., a media company, operates a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites; and provides marketing service solutions for businesses. The company operates 46 television stations in 38 markets that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. Its marketing services business provides solutions for clients on multiple channels, including broadcast, online, and OTT. The company provides a range of marketing solutions, including search, e-mail, targeted banner, and social reputation management through owned and third-party services. TEGNA operates CareerBuilder, which provides human capital solutions, such as employment data and labor market analysis software, talent management software, and other advertising and recruitment solutions; G/O Digital that provides digital marketing services for local businesses; Premion, an OTT local advertising network; and Hatch, a centralized marketing resource. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.