Comparison of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO) and StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) and StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 1 0.34 N/A -0.43 0.00 StealthGas Inc. 3 0.83 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and StealthGas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and StealthGas Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 0.00% -12.6% -3.3% StealthGas Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has a beta of 2.32 and its 132.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. StealthGas Inc.’s 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, StealthGas Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. StealthGas Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.7% of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. shares and 54.2% of StealthGas Inc. shares. Insiders held 42.6% of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. shares. Comparatively, StealthGas Inc. has 10.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. -1.69% -7.94% -13.43% -3.33% -54.51% -4.13% StealthGas Inc. -11% 3.41% 6.43% 16.29% -2.67% 31.88%

For the past year Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. had bearish trend while StealthGas Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

StealthGas Inc. beats Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. on 7 of the 7 factors.

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company carries various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oil. As of April 1, 2017, it had a fleet of 51 LPG carriers. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.