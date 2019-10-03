Comparison of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) and Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) and Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 15 0.18 53.10M 0.39 37.56 Matson Inc. 37 1.26 39.24M 2.56 15.98

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and Matson Inc. Matson Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and Matson Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 355,659,745.48% 1.7% 0.6% Matson Inc. 105,285,752.62% 14.5% 4.3%

Risk & Volatility

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.49. In other hand, Matson Inc. has beta of 1.56 which is 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Matson Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matson Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and Matson Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.9% and 87.5%. Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders are 15.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Matson Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay LNG Partners L.P. -5.43% 1.9% -2.03% 13.23% -11.83% 31.22% Matson Inc. -0.17% 4.23% 5.87% 21.65% 16.69% 27.76%

For the past year Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Matson Inc.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California; and provides container and conventional freight services between New Zealand and other South Pacific Islands including Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Niue, Vanuatu, Nauru, and the Solomon Islands. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise. This segment also offers container stevedoring, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. It operates a fleet of 22 owned and 5 chartered vessels. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation services, including domestic and international rail intermodal service; long-haul and regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project work, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight; and supply chain management, and warehousing and distribution services. This segment also offers freight forwarding, consolidation, customs brokerage, purchase order management, and non-vessel operating common carrier services. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.