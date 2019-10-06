Comparison of Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA)

Both Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) compete on a level playing field in the General Building Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecnoglass Inc. 7 0.00 19.37M 0.14 51.97 Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 5 178.02 58.36M 0.46 26.92

In table 1 we can see Tecnoglass Inc. and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tecnoglass Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Tecnoglass Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tecnoglass Inc. and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecnoglass Inc. 261,051,212.94% 3.8% 1.1% Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 1,086,778,398.51% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Tecnoglass Inc. and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tecnoglass Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 24.18% for Tecnoglass Inc. with average price target of $9.5. Meanwhile, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s average price target is $7.5, while its potential upside is 24.38%. The information presented earlier suggests that Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima looks more robust than Tecnoglass Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tecnoglass Inc. and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14% and 39.1%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Tecnoglass Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.07% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tecnoglass Inc. -2.47% 0.42% -0.56% -15.74% -18.11% -11.77% Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 3.27% 3.96% 25.05% -2.07% 7.12% 10.78%

For the past year Tecnoglass Inc. has -11.77% weaker performance while Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima has 10.78% stronger performance.

Tecnoglass Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass and windows for residential and commercial construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass. It also produces, exports, imports, and markets aluminum products, including profiles, rods, bars, plates, tubes, and other hardware used in the manufacture of architectural glass settings, such as windows, doors, spatial separators, and similar products. In addition, the company provides floating facades, windows and doors, commercial display windows, hurricane-proof windows, automatic doors, bathroom dividers, polyvinyl structures, and other components of architectural systems. It markets and sells its products under the Tecnoglass, ES Windows, and Alutions brands through internal and independent sales representatives, as wells as directly to distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. Tecnoglass Inc. is a subsidiary of Energy Holding Corporation.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima manufactures and sells cement. The company offers masonry cement, lime, and concrete, as well as crushing stones. It serves customers operating in the areas of engineering and construction, cement, footwear, steel, textile, and environmental management. The company supplies its products through a network of 12 logistic centers in Argentina. It also operates LOMANET, a portal that allows customers to buy cement and lime, as well as a range of information through its network. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.