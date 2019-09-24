Comparison of Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technical Communications Corporation 3 0.91 N/A -0.42 0.00 Westell Technologies Inc. 2 0.53 N/A -0.72 0.00

Demonstrates Technical Communications Corporation and Westell Technologies Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Technical Communications Corporation and Westell Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technical Communications Corporation 0.00% -51.5% -21.5% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.00% -23.5% -20.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.1 beta means Technical Communications Corporation’s volatility is 10.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Westell Technologies Inc.’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Technical Communications Corporation are 1.8 and 1.2. Competitively, Westell Technologies Inc. has 6.2 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Westell Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Technical Communications Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Technical Communications Corporation and Westell Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 17.7% respectively. Insiders held 21.08% of Technical Communications Corporation shares. Comparatively, Westell Technologies Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Technical Communications Corporation 6.14% -36.16% -36% -6.59% -34.36% -3.4% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.56% 3.43% -15.42% -19.56% -33.21% -4.23%

For the past year Technical Communications Corporation was less bearish than Westell Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Technical Communications Corporation beats Westell Technologies Inc.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.