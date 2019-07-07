Comparison of Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) and Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) and Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technical Communications Corporation 3 1.39 N/A -0.67 0.00 Boxlight Corporation 3 0.86 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technical Communications Corporation 0.00% -36.6% -32.5% Boxlight Corporation 0.00% -85.1% -31%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Technical Communications Corporation are 7.9 and 4.6. Competitively, Boxlight Corporation has 0.8 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Technical Communications Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Boxlight Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.3% of Technical Communications Corporation shares and 2.6% of Boxlight Corporation shares. Technical Communications Corporation’s share held by insiders are 21.08%. Competitively, 45.72% are Boxlight Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Technical Communications Corporation -12.25% -29.67% 31.62% -5.79% -20.44% 35.09% Boxlight Corporation -11.96% -1.79% 37.99% 32.76% -67.37% 220.83%

For the past year Technical Communications Corporation was less bullish than Boxlight Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Technical Communications Corporation beats Boxlight Corporation.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and interactive LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.