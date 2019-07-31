Comparison of Team Inc. (TISI) and Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Both Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) and Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Team Inc. 16 0.41 N/A -2.37 0.00 Shutterstock Inc. 42 2.12 N/A 0.84 48.85

In table 1 we can see Team Inc. and Shutterstock Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Team Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -4.7% Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.56 shows that Team Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Shutterstock Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

Team Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Shutterstock Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Team Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Shutterstock Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Team Inc. and Shutterstock Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Team Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Shutterstock Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Shutterstock Inc. is $46, which is potential 20.73% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Team Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.4% of Shutterstock Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Team Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Shutterstock Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Team Inc. -1.76% -14.84% 2.82% -23.11% -23% 6.96% Shutterstock Inc. 1.44% -13.71% -1.73% 7.8% -2.31% 13.27%

For the past year Team Inc. was less bullish than Shutterstock Inc.

Summary

Shutterstock Inc. beats Team Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management programs, rope access, and mechanical integrity and field heat treating services. The TeamFurmanite segment provides on-stream and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, heat exchanger and maintenance, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion services. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection services, pipeline integrity management services, and engineering assessment services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.