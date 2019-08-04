Comparison of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) and Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG)

As Diversified Electronics businesses, TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) and Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TE Connectivity Ltd. 87 2.22 N/A 9.40 9.83 Rogers Corporation 155 2.84 N/A 4.82 32.89

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TE Connectivity Ltd. and Rogers Corporation. Rogers Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than TE Connectivity Ltd. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. TE Connectivity Ltd.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Rogers Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TE Connectivity Ltd. 0.00% 28.4% 14.8% Rogers Corporation 0.00% 10.7% 7.2%

Risk & Volatility

TE Connectivity Ltd.’s 1.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 19.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Rogers Corporation has beta of 2.15 which is 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

TE Connectivity Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Rogers Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Rogers Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TE Connectivity Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for TE Connectivity Ltd. and Rogers Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TE Connectivity Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67 Rogers Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

TE Connectivity Ltd.’s consensus target price is $95.67, while its potential upside is 5.94%. Meanwhile, Rogers Corporation’s consensus target price is $185, while its potential upside is 29.45%. The information presented earlier suggests that Rogers Corporation looks more robust than TE Connectivity Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TE Connectivity Ltd. and Rogers Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 0%. About 0.1% of TE Connectivity Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Rogers Corporation has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TE Connectivity Ltd. 1.12% -5.08% -2.13% 15.11% -0.9% 22.17% Rogers Corporation -8.04% -9.6% -16.85% 27.85% 29.19% 60.17%

For the past year TE Connectivity Ltd. has weaker performance than Rogers Corporation

Summary

Rogers Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors TE Connectivity Ltd.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaÂ–Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment primarily provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, and relays, as well as application tooling and wires, and heat shrink tubing for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; heat shrink tubing; relays; and wires and cables for industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, undersea telecommunication systems, antennas, relays, and heat shrink tubing for the data and devices, subsea communications, and appliances markets. TE Connectivity Ltd. offers its products to approximately 150 countries primarily through direct selling to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.