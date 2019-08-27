Comparison of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

We are comparing TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. Its competitor Zafgen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $28, while its potential upside is 64.71%. Zafgen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.67 consensus price target and a 718.30% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Zafgen Inc. is looking more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.