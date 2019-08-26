Comparison of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 23.24 N/A -8.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Liquidity

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.9 and a Quick Ratio of 30.9. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 64.51% and an $28 consensus price target. Competitively TrovaGene Inc. has an average price target of $14, with potential upside of 617.95%. The data provided earlier shows that TrovaGene Inc. appears more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8% of TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are TrovaGene Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance while TrovaGene Inc. has -44.5% weaker performance.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.