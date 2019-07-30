Comparison of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 9 158.48 N/A -2.17 0.00

Demonstrates TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 23 while its Current Ratio is 23. Meanwhile, Translate Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.5 while its Quick Ratio is 10.5. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 77.89% and an $28 average price target. On the other hand, Translate Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 133.07% and its average price target is $21. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Translate Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.9% of Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3% Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.