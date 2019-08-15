Comparison of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.9 and 30.9. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$28 is TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 84.57%. On the other hand, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 22.95% and its average target price is $3. Based on the data given earlier, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.