Comparison of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

As Biotechnology companies, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Incyte Corporation 82 8.77 N/A 1.17 72.58

Table 1 demonstrates TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Incyte Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Liquidity

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.9 and a Quick Ratio of 30.9. Competitively, Incyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5.2 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Incyte Corporation 0 4 3 2.43

The consensus price target of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $28, with potential upside of 45.61%. Competitively Incyte Corporation has an average price target of $92, with potential upside of 16.10%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Incyte Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Incyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 34.5% and 94.7% respectively. Insiders held 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Incyte Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Incyte Corporation

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.