Comparison of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

We are contrasting TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 10.31M -4.48 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 60,504,694.84% 0% 0% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Liquidity

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.9 and a Quick Ratio of 30.9. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.36% upside potential and a consensus target price of $16.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.5% and 3.7%. 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.