Comparison of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Liquidity

30.9 and 30.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$16 is TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -4.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.4%. Comparatively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.