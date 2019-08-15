Comparison of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -0.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 30.9. The Current Ratio of rival Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $28, while its potential upside is 85.68%. Competitively Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $1.5, with potential upside of 402.51%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.4%. Comparatively, 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.