Comparison of TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

Since TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 4.32 N/A 0.63 23.50 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights TCG BDC Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of TCG BDC Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 3.3% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.7% of TCG BDC Inc. shares and 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. -4.73% 0.34% -1.01% -6.61% -15.97% 18.47% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -0.12% 0.68% 2.95% 12.82% 5.54% 11.04%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.