Comparison of TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

Both TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TCG BDC Inc.
|15
|3.88
|N/A
|0.83
|18.13
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights TCG BDC Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us TCG BDC Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.00%
|4.8%
|2.4%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 28% of TCG BDC Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.2%
|-0.46%
|1.53%
|2.49%
|-13.55%
|22.57%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
For the past year TCG BDC Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
