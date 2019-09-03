Comparison of TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

Both TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.88 N/A 0.83 18.13 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights TCG BDC Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TCG BDC Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28% of TCG BDC Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.