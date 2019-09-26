Comparison of TC PipeLines LP (TCP) and SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG)

TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP) and SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Pipelines that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC PipeLines LP 38 4.26 N/A -2.71 0.00 SemGroup Corporation 13 0.52 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TC PipeLines LP and SemGroup Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC PipeLines LP 0.00% -23.8% -6% SemGroup Corporation 0.00% -2.8% -0.8%

Volatility and Risk

TC PipeLines LP is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.67. SemGroup Corporation has a 1.48 beta and it is 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TC PipeLines LP has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, SemGroup Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. SemGroup Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TC PipeLines LP.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for TC PipeLines LP and SemGroup Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TC PipeLines LP 0 1 1 2.50 SemGroup Corporation 1 5 0 2.83

The consensus target price of TC PipeLines LP is $43.5, with potential upside of 8.18%. SemGroup Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $15.33 consensus target price and a -6.47% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that TC PipeLines LP looks more robust than SemGroup Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.6% of TC PipeLines LP shares and 0% of SemGroup Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 23.96% of TC PipeLines LP’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of SemGroup Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TC PipeLines LP -0.37% 5.72% 13.86% 23.22% 28.5% 26.06% SemGroup Corporation 3.94% 6.03% -1.55% -22.88% -49.42% -8.06%

For the past year TC PipeLines LP has 26.06% stronger performance while SemGroup Corporation has -8.06% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors SemGroup Corporation beats TC PipeLines LP.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates. TC PipeLines GP, Inc. operates as a general partner of the company. TC PipeLines, LP was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers. The companyÂ’s Crude Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses. It has approximately 7.6 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 30-lane crude oil truck unloading facility with 350,000 barrels of associated storage capacity in Platteville, Colorado. Its Crude Supply & Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing business. This segment has approximately 61,800 barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Trenton and Stanley, North Dakota. The companyÂ’s SemGas segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and marketing services. This segment owns and operates approximately 1,000 miles of gathering pipelines in Oklahoma and Texas. Its SemCAMS segment owns and operates natural gas processing and gathering facilities in Alberta, Canada. The SemLogistics segment engages in the receipt, storage, and redelivery of clean petroleum products and crude oil at the Milford Haven site, the United Kingdom. The SemMexico segment purchases, produces, stores, and distributes liquid asphalt cement products in Mexico. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.