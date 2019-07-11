Comparison of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Both Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) are each other’s competitor in the Residential Construction industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 19 0.54 N/A 1.88 11.11 M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 31 0.73 N/A 3.40 9.46

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Morrison Home Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of M.D.C. Holdings Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation and M.D.C. Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.14 beta. M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s 1.26 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Taylor Morrison Home Corporation and M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 0 3 3 2.50 M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 2.91% for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation with consensus target price of $21.92. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus target price and a -18.03% potential downside. Based on the results given earlier, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is looking more favorable than M.D.C. Holdings Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 79.6% of M.D.C. Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 6.9% are M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 3.06% 9.22% 10.32% 29.99% -6.54% 31.13% M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 1.07% 4.18% 10.3% 20.82% 13.62% 23.48%

For the past year Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was more bullish than M.D.C. Holdings Inc.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brands in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas. The company also offers mortgage and title services, as well as financial services. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Its financial services operations consist of originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Denver, Colorado.