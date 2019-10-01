Comparison of Taylor Devices Inc. (TAYD) and John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT)

Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) and John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Devices Inc. 11 0.00 3.10M 0.48 22.30 John Bean Technologies Corporation 104 2.20 30.87M 3.79 31.34

Table 1 demonstrates Taylor Devices Inc. and John Bean Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. John Bean Technologies Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Devices Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Taylor Devices Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John Bean Technologies Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Devices Inc. 28,492,647.06% 4.9% 4.1% John Bean Technologies Corporation 29,694,113.12% 27.6% 8.2%

Volatility & Risk

Taylor Devices Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.64 beta. John Bean Technologies Corporation’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

Taylor Devices Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, John Bean Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Taylor Devices Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Taylor Devices Inc. and John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Devices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 John Bean Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of John Bean Technologies Corporation is $125, which is potential 25.72% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Taylor Devices Inc. and John Bean Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 20.1% and 0% respectively. 0.6% are Taylor Devices Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.3% are John Bean Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taylor Devices Inc. -1.96% -6.11% -11.74% -12.88% 6.02% -11.74% John Bean Technologies Corporation -6.04% -4.04% 6.78% 50.16% 8.17% 65.24%

For the past year Taylor Devices Inc. has -11.74% weaker performance while John Bean Technologies Corporation has 65.24% stronger performance.

Summary

On 14 of the 14 factors John Bean Technologies Corporation beats Taylor Devices Inc.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals. The company also offers automated guided vehicle sustems for material handling in the manufacturing and warehouse industries; packaging material components, such as metal clips and hanging loops; labeling systems; and aftermarket products, parts, and services. In addition, it provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and ground aircraft power and cooling systems; and airport gate equipment for passenger boarding, as well as airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, military forces, and defense contractors. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives in the United States and internationally. John Bean Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.