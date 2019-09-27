Comparison of Taylor Devices Inc. (TAYD) and Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

This is a contrast between Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) and Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Devices Inc. 11 0.00 3.10M 0.48 22.30 Honeywell International Inc. 165 3.05 687.09M 8.85 19.49

Table 1 demonstrates Taylor Devices Inc. and Honeywell International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Honeywell International Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Devices Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Taylor Devices Inc. is currently more expensive than Honeywell International Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Devices Inc. 28,414,298.81% 4.9% 4.1% Honeywell International Inc. 415,310,686.65% 38.4% 11.9%

Risk and Volatility

Taylor Devices Inc.’s current beta is 0.64 and it happens to be 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Honeywell International Inc. has beta of 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Taylor Devices Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Honeywell International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Taylor Devices Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Honeywell International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Taylor Devices Inc. and Honeywell International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Devices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Honeywell International Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Honeywell International Inc. is $189.75, which is potential 13.60% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.1% of Taylor Devices Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.5% of Honeywell International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Taylor Devices Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Honeywell International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taylor Devices Inc. -1.96% -6.11% -11.74% -12.88% 6.02% -11.74% Honeywell International Inc. -0.86% -2.46% 0.89% 20.37% 14.79% 30.53%

For the past year Taylor Devices Inc. has -11.74% weaker performance while Honeywell International Inc. has 30.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 14 factors Honeywell International Inc. beats Taylor Devices Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers. The Home and Building Technologies segment provides products, software, solutions, and technologies that help homes owners, commercial building owners, and occupants, as well as electricity, gas, and water providers. The Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures advanced materials, process technologies, and automation solutions. The Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions to customers that enhance productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Morris Plains, New Jersey.