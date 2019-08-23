Comparison of Taylor Devices Inc. (TAYD) and Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) and Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Devices Inc. 12 1.20 N/A 0.48 22.30 Cummins Inc. 161 0.93 N/A 14.81 11.07

Table 1 highlights Taylor Devices Inc. and Cummins Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cummins Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Devices Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Taylor Devices Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Cummins Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Taylor Devices Inc. and Cummins Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Devices Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 4.1% Cummins Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 12.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.64 beta indicates that Taylor Devices Inc. is 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cummins Inc.’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.9 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Taylor Devices Inc. Its rival Cummins Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Taylor Devices Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cummins Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Taylor Devices Inc. and Cummins Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Devices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cummins Inc. 2 3 1 2.17

Competitively Cummins Inc. has a consensus price target of $161, with potential upside of 11.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.1% of Taylor Devices Inc. shares and 84.4% of Cummins Inc. shares. 0.6% are Taylor Devices Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Cummins Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taylor Devices Inc. -1.96% -6.11% -11.74% -12.88% 6.02% -11.74% Cummins Inc. -6.48% -5.13% -0.89% 12.05% 19.52% 22.72%

For the past year Taylor Devices Inc. has -11.74% weaker performance while Cummins Inc. has 22.72% stronger performance.

Summary

Cummins Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Taylor Devices Inc.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.