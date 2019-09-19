Comparison of Taylor Devices Inc. (TAYD) and ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) and ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Devices Inc. 11 1.12 N/A 0.48 22.30 ABB Ltd 19 1.53 N/A 0.68 27.65

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. ABB Ltd seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Taylor Devices Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Taylor Devices Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than ABB Ltd, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Devices Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 4.1% ABB Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Taylor Devices Inc. has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. ABB Ltd has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Taylor Devices Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, ABB Ltd’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Taylor Devices Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ABB Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.1% of Taylor Devices Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.8% of ABB Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of Taylor Devices Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taylor Devices Inc. -1.96% -6.11% -11.74% -12.88% 6.02% -11.74% ABB Ltd -2.69% -6.98% -8.25% -2.89% -17.69% -1.1%

For the past year Taylor Devices Inc. was more bearish than ABB Ltd.

Summary

ABB Ltd beats Taylor Devices Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, power grid, and industrial automation products for utilities, transportation, infrastructure, and industrial customers worldwide. The company provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, low- and medium-voltage switchgears, switches, DIN rail components, and installation materials for building, data center, rail, wind and solar, food and beverage, marine, and oil and gas industries. It also offers motors, generators, variable speed drives, robots and robotics, solar inverters, wind converters, rectifiers, and excitation systems, as well as power quality and protection solutions, electric vehicle fast charging infrastructure solutions, and components and subsystems for railways, and related services for discrete automation, process industries, transportation, and utilities. In addition, the company develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, automation products and solutions, and industry-specific application services for the oil, gas, petrochemicals, metals and minerals, marine and turbocharging, pulp and paper, chemical and pharmaceuticals, and power industries. Further, it manufactures and sells an array of high-voltage products, including switchgears, capacitors, and power transmission systems, as well as power, distribution, and traction transformers; and supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions for power generation, transmission, and distribution to utility, industry, transportation, and infrastructure customers. The company has a strategic collaboration with IBM to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. ABB Ltd was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.