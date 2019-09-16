Comparison of Taubman Centers Inc. (TCO) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD)

Both Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Retail industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taubman Centers Inc. 46 3.98 N/A 0.89 45.53 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 14 0.19 N/A -2.90 0.00

Demonstrates Taubman Centers Inc. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taubman Centers Inc. 0.00% -83.1% 1.3% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Taubman Centers Inc. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taubman Centers Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$52.5 is Taubman Centers Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 24.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Taubman Centers Inc. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 69.5% respectively. About 0.2% of Taubman Centers Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taubman Centers Inc. -1.67% 2.37% -19.89% -18.9% -33.86% -10.93% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 1.44% 5.11% 13.69% 19.01% -12.02% 66.45%

For the past year Taubman Centers Inc. has -10.93% weaker performance while Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. has 66.45% stronger performance.

Summary

Taubman Centers Inc. beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Taubman Centers, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. As of June 30, 2005, the company owned a 63% managing general partnerÂ’s interest in The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (the operating partnership). The operating partnership engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, development, and expansion of regional retail shopping centers and interests therein. As of August 23, 2007, it owned and/or managed 23 urban and suburban shopping centers in 11 states the United States. These centers are located in metropolitan areas, including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Detroit, Phoenix, Miami, Dallas, Tampa, Orlando, and Washington, D.C. The operating partnership also owns certain regional retail shopping center development projects, as well as approximately 99% of The Taubman Company LLC, which manages the shopping centers and provides other services to the operating partnership and to the company. Taubman Centers qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, the company would not be subjected to federal income tax to the extent it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. Taubman Centers was founded in 1950 by A. Alfred Taubman and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.