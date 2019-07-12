Comparison of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) and Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) and Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 Peabody Energy Corporation 29 0.46 N/A 4.66 6.10

Demonstrates Taseko Mines Limited and Peabody Energy Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Taseko Mines Limited and Peabody Energy Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines Limited 0.00% -7.2% -2.6% Peabody Energy Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 7.5%

Liquidity

Taseko Mines Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Peabody Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Peabody Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Taseko Mines Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Taseko Mines Limited and Peabody Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Peabody Energy Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Peabody Energy Corporation’s average price target is $37.25, while its potential upside is 61.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Taseko Mines Limited and Peabody Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 22.5% and 6.39% respectively. About 2.3% of Taseko Mines Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Peabody Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taseko Mines Limited -8.48% -16.65% -2.04% -15.81% -53.86% 18.03% Peabody Energy Corporation 0.46% 1.36% -2.75% -14.15% -24.26% -0.8%

For the past year Taseko Mines Limited has 18.03% stronger performance while Peabody Energy Corporation has -0.8% weaker performance.

Summary

Peabody Energy Corporation beats Taseko Mines Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper mine located in central British Columbia. The company also has interests in the Aley niobium, Harmony gold, and New Prosperity gold-copper projects situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in central Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six operating segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2015, it had 5.6 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.