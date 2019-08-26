Comparison of Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Taronis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) compete against each other in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taronis Technologies Inc. 1 2.27 N/A -8.51 0.00 Chevron Corporation 121 1.44 N/A 7.22 17.04

In table 1 we can see Taronis Technologies Inc. and Chevron Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Taronis Technologies Inc. and Chevron Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taronis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -113.1% -88.2% Chevron Corporation 0.00% 9% 5.4%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.49 beta indicates that Taronis Technologies Inc. is 149.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Chevron Corporation’s 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Taronis Technologies Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Chevron Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Chevron Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Taronis Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Taronis Technologies Inc. and Chevron Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taronis Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chevron Corporation 0 3 7 2.70

On the other hand, Chevron Corporation’s potential upside is 22.60% and its consensus target price is $141.9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.7% of Taronis Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.2% of Chevron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.5% of Taronis Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of Chevron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taronis Technologies Inc. -16.53% 217.01% -24.67% -91.25% -91.1% -91.24% Chevron Corporation -2.71% -1.39% 4.5% 8.94% -3.69% 13.16%

For the past year Taronis Technologies Inc. has -91.24% weaker performance while Chevron Corporation has 13.16% stronger performance.

Summary

Chevron Corporation beats Taronis Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment engages in refining crude oil into petroleum products; marketing crude oil and refined products; transporting crude oil and refined products through pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing commodity petrochemicals, and fuel and lubricant additives, as well as plastics for industrial uses. It is also involved in the cash management and debt financing activities; insurance operations; real estate activities; and technology businesses. Further, the company holds interests in power plants, as well as operates geothermal plants; and engages in the transportation of refined products primarily in the coastal waters of the United States. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.