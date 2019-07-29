Comparison of Target Corporation (TGT) and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) compete against each other in the Discount Variety Stores sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Corporation 79 0.59 N/A 5.43 13.04 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. 88 4.37 N/A 2.05 47.62

Table 1 demonstrates Target Corporation and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Target Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Target Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Corporation 0.00% 26.3% 7.2% Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.4% 12.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.66 beta means Target Corporation’s volatility is 34.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.01 beta which makes it 1.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Target Corporation is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Target Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Target Corporation and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Corporation 0 7 6 2.46 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Target Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 1.99% and an $88.79 average price target. Competitively Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $91.5, with potential upside of 2.91%. Based on the data given earlier, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Target Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.2% of Target Corporation shares and 96.8% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. shares. 0.2% are Target Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. has 4.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Target Corporation -6.1% -13.63% -2.43% -18.55% -2.87% 7.14% Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. -0.92% 4.65% 10.79% 6.85% 46.44% 46.64%

For the past year Target Corporation has weaker performance than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.

Summary

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Target Corporation.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer. It offers household essentials, including pharmacy, beauty, personal care, baby care, cleaning, and paper products; dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverages, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, produce, and pet supplies; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes. The company also provides home furnishings and dÃ©cor, such as furniture, lighting, kitchenware, small appliances, home dÃ©cor, bed and bath, home improvement, and automotive products, as well as seasonal merchandise, such as patio furniture and holiday dÃ©cor; music, movies, books, computer software, sporting goods, and toys, as well as electronics, such as video game hardware and software. In addition, it offers in-store amenities, including Target CafÃ©, Target Photo, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings. Target Corporation sells products through its stores; and digital channels, including Target.com. As of September 13, 2017, the company operated 1,816 stores in the United States. Target Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

OllieÂ’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery products, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet products, luggage, automotive, seasonal, furniture, summer furniture, and lawn and garden. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 234 OllieÂ’s Bargain Outlet locations across 19 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as Bargain Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OllieÂ’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. in March 2015. OllieÂ’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.