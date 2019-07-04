Comparison of Tapestry Inc. (TPR) and Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

We are comparing Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) and Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tapestry Inc. 33 1.47 N/A 2.55 12.17 Fossil Group Inc. 14 0.22 N/A -0.09 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tapestry Inc. 0.00% 20.8% 10.3% Fossil Group Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.72 shows that Tapestry Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Fossil Group Inc.’s 89.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tapestry Inc. are 2.7 and 1.9. Competitively, Fossil Group Inc. has 2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tapestry Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fossil Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tapestry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fossil Group Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Tapestry Inc. has a 64.58% upside potential and an average price target of $50. Meanwhile, Fossil Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 32.83%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Tapestry Inc. seems more appealing than Fossil Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.6% of Tapestry Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Fossil Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Tapestry Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 9.3% are Fossil Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tapestry Inc. 1.07% -3.78% -11.45% -26% -31.99% -7.91% Fossil Group Inc. 6.01% 4.22% -13.82% -27.67% -27.09% -13.6%

For the past year Tapestry Inc. was less bearish than Fossil Group Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Tapestry Inc. beats Fossil Group Inc.

Coach, Inc. provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men. The company also provides footwear; seasonal lifestyle apparel collections, including outerwear and ready-to-wear, gloves, scarves, and hats; jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings made with sterling silver, leather, and non-precious metals; sunglasses; watches; and fragrances comprising eau de perfume sprays, eau de toilette sprays, purse sprays, and eau de parfum body cream for women. In addition, it offers weekend and travel accessories, travel bags, and other lifestyle products. Further, the company holds licensing rights to market and distribute eyewear, watches, and fragrances under the Coach brand name. It markets its products to consumers through a network of Coach-operated stores, including Internet in North America; and Coach-operated stores and concession shop-in-shops in Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. The company also sells its products to wholesale customers and distributors in approximately 55 countries. As of July 1, 2017, it operated 221 Coach retail stores and 198 Coach outlet leased stores; and 543 Coach-operated concession shop-in-shops within department, Coach retail, and outlet stores, as well as 81 Stuart Weitzman stores. Coach, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Fossil Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The companyÂ’s principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, and soft accessories. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ADIDAS, ARMANI EXCHANGE, BURBERRY, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty retail stores, specialty watch and jewelry stores, mass market stores, e-commerce sites, licensed and franchised FOSSIL retail stores, and retail concessions, as well as sells its products on airlines and cruise ships. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 94 retail stores and 129 outlet stores located in the United States, as well as 230 retail stores and 132 outlet stores internationally. The company was formerly known as Fossil, Inc. and changed its name to Fossil Group, Inc. in May 2013. Fossil Group, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.