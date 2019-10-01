Comparison of Taoping Inc. (TAOP) and Presidio Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO)

As Information Technology Services companies, Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) and Presidio Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping Inc. 1 0.00 24.01M 0.04 15.91 Presidio Inc. 16 1.47 39.33M 0.41 33.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Taoping Inc. and Presidio Inc. Presidio Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Taoping Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Taoping Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Taoping Inc. and Presidio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping Inc. 4,477,806,788.51% 24.1% 4.4% Presidio Inc. 247,982,345.52% 6.1% 1.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Taoping Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Presidio Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Taoping Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Presidio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.5% of Taoping Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.1% of Presidio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 42.32% of Taoping Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Presidio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taoping Inc. -4.09% -9.42% -36.06% -40.71% -46.1% -45.65% Presidio Inc. 0.36% 2.49% -6.35% -9.03% 2.12% 7.28%

For the past year Taoping Inc. has -45.65% weaker performance while Presidio Inc. has 7.28% stronger performance.

Summary

Presidio Inc. beats Taoping Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with fully integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Presidio, Inc. provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics. It also provides cloud infrastructure solutions through converged infrastructure, server, storage, support, and capacity-on-demand economic models, as well as cloud-managed services. In addition, the company is involved in assessing, designing, implementing, managing, and maintaining information security solutions that protect customersÂ’ critical business data; and provision of risk assessments, detailed reporting, ongoing reviews, process and program development, and training services. Further, it offers cyber risk management, infrastructure security, and managed security solutions; and professional services, including strategy, consulting, design, and implementation. Presidio, Inc. serves customers from various industry verticals, including healthcare, professional services, financial services, governments, education, and professional services. The company was formerly known as Aegis Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Presidio, Inc. in September 2016. Presidio, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.