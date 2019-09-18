Comparison of Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.24 N/A 10.90 1.89 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 2.13 N/A 0.19 3.43

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Talos Energy Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has lower revenue and earnings than Talos Energy Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Talos Energy Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Talos Energy Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.6% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.9% 18.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.8% of Talos Energy Inc. shares and 2.1% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares. Talos Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 26.89% are SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29%

For the past year Talos Energy Inc. has 26.1% stronger performance while SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has -20.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Talos Energy Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.