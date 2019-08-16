Comparison of Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO)

Both Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.02 N/A 10.90 1.89 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 11 0.75 N/A 5.54 1.72

Demonstrates Talos Energy Inc. and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Talos Energy Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Talos Energy Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Talos Energy Inc. and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.6% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 62.3% 16.4%

Analyst Ratings

Talos Energy Inc. and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Meanwhile, Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s average price target is $18.14, while its potential upside is 119.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.8% of Talos Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Talos Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.1% of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. -8.37% -7.57% -20.91% -23.39% -66.43% -15.59%

For the past year Talos Energy Inc. has 26.1% stronger performance while Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has -15.59% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Talos Energy Inc. beats Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.