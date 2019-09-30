Comparison of Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) and National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) and National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tallgrass Energy LP 18 -1.01 149.82M 1.08 17.73 National Oilwell Varco Inc. 21 -53.76 384.40M -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tallgrass Energy LP and National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) and National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tallgrass Energy LP 816,457,765.67% 7.7% 2.4% National Oilwell Varco Inc. 1,823,529,411.76% -0.3% -0.2%

Risk & Volatility

Tallgrass Energy LP has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s 1.3 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tallgrass Energy LP’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor National Oilwell Varco Inc. are 3.3 and 1.8 respectively. National Oilwell Varco Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tallgrass Energy LP.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Tallgrass Energy LP and National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tallgrass Energy LP 0 3 0 2.00 National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Tallgrass Energy LP’s upside potential currently stands at 8.39% and an $21.83 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of National Oilwell Varco Inc. is $27.57, which is potential 30.05% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that National Oilwell Varco Inc. looks more robust than Tallgrass Energy LP as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tallgrass Energy LP and National Oilwell Varco Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 96.9%. About 1.3% of Tallgrass Energy LP’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tallgrass Energy LP -10.88% -9.02% -19.96% -20.72% -17.58% -21.24% National Oilwell Varco Inc. 8.13% 7.15% -4.41% -20.31% -50.48% -7.32%

For the past year Tallgrass Energy LP’s stock price has bigger decline than National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Summary

National Oilwell Varco Inc. beats Tallgrass Energy LP on 8 of the 13 factors.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Tallgrass Energy GP, LP and changed its name to Tallgrass Energy, LP in June 2018. Tallgrass Energy, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components. This segment provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; fluid transfer technologies, such as mud pumps; pressure control equipment; power transmission systems; and rig instrumentation and control systems. The Rig Aftermarket segment offers spare parts; and repair and rental services, as well as technical support, field and first well support, field engineering, and customer training services. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells various equipment and technologies. This segment also provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, power generation equipment, drill and wired pipes, instruments, measuring and monitoring equipment, downhole and fishing tools, hole openers, and drill bits, as well as drilling optimization and automation, tubular inspection, repair and coating, rope access inspection, and instrumentation services. The Completion and Production Solutions segment offers pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration units, injection units, flowlines, manifolds, and wellheads; well intervention tools; onshore production, including composite pipes, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, reciprocating pumps, pressure vessels, and artificial lift systems; and offshore production comprising floating production systems, and subsea production technologies. The company was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.