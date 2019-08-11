Comparison of Talend S.A. (TLND) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

We are comparing Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend S.A. 43 5.33 N/A -1.59 0.00 Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 6.04 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Talend S.A. and Smith Micro Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Talend S.A. and Smith Micro Software Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2% Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Talend S.A. and Smith Micro Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50 Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Talend S.A.’s upside potential is 31.91% at a $52 average price target. Competitively Smith Micro Software Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, with potential downside of -20.00%. Based on the results given earlier, Talend S.A. is looking more favorable than Smith Micro Software Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Talend S.A. and Smith Micro Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.2% and 9.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Talend S.A.’s shares. Competitively, Smith Micro Software Inc. has 15.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52% Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78%

For the past year Talend S.A. has -11.52% weaker performance while Smith Micro Software Inc. has 232.78% stronger performance.

Summary

Smith Micro Software Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Talend S.A.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.