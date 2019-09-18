Comparison of Talend S.A. (TLND) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend S.A. 43 5.22 N/A -1.59 0.00 Adobe Inc. 282 12.56 N/A 5.42 55.15

Table 1 demonstrates Talend S.A. and Adobe Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Talend S.A. and Adobe Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2% Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Talend S.A. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Adobe Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Adobe Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Talend S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

Talend S.A. and Adobe Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50 Adobe Inc. 0 2 7 2.78

Talend S.A.’s average target price is $52, while its potential upside is 34.92%. Adobe Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $316.67 average target price and a 14.99% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Talend S.A. seems more appealing than Adobe Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Talend S.A. and Adobe Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 89.6%. 2.7% are Talend S.A.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Adobe Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52% Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1%

For the past year Talend S.A. has -11.52% weaker performance while Adobe Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Adobe Inc. beats Talend S.A.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.